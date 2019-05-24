Jaitley unlikely to be a minister in new Modi govt, may travel overseas for treatment

is unlikely to be a part of Prime Narendra in the BJP government's second term due to his ill health, which may require him to travel to either the UK or the US for treatment of an undisclosed illness, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Jaitley, 66, has become "very weak" as his health has deteriorated over the past few weeks, sources said, adding that he has developed some throat condition as well that prevents him from speaking for long.

He was admitted to AIIMS earlier this week to undergo tests and treatment for an and was discharged on Thursday but did not attend celebrations at that evening after the party's emphatic victory in the

Sources said Jaitley is not keen to take up a ministerial position in the new and may have conveyed his unwillingness to hold any position, such as a without portfolio, to Modi.

Doctors treating him have advised him to go to the UK or the US for treatment, they said.

Jaitley, whose health has been on a decline ever since he underwent a in May last year, will take a call in the next few days on the issue.

He has not attended office for the last three weeks and has rarely been seen in public. He, however, has been writing blogs and tweeted on Modi's victory Thursday.

He did not attend the Cabinet meeting called Friday that recommended dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. Sources said that he, however, met all the five secretaries in his ministries at his residence in what was described as a routine meeting.

A by profession, he has been the most in and has often acted as the chief troubleshooter for the government.

While as a minister he steered through Parliament major economic legislations such as the nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- which had languished for nearly two decades, he has also played key role in getting through several other laws such as the bill to ban the Muslim instant divorce practice known as 'triple talaq'.

One of the most prolific voices in the and a key strategist, Jaitley did not contest the current Lok Sabha elections presumably because of his ill health.

He lost his first from in 2014.

and articulate, he has been the party's for many years. He entered Parliament at the age of 47 when he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, where Modi was the

Jaitley was a minister in the and when Modi swept to power in 2014, he was made the minister and also handled briefly the additional charge of defence and information and broadcasting ministries.

He had undergone in the US on January 22 for a reported in his left leg, an that deprived him from presenting the Modi government's sixth and final budget of its current term. Railway and was the stand-in who presented the interim budget for 2019-20.

Jaitley had returned to on February 9 after undergoing skin grafting. He is believed to had undergone some kind of a medical procedure again when he last month visited the US to attend the IMF- Group Spring Meetings.

Jaitley had undergone on May 14 last year at AIIMS, New Delhi, with Goyal filling in for him at that time too. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the on August 23, 2018.

Earlier in September 2014, he underwent bariatric to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

