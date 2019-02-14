JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Cong likely to go for alliance with CPI, CPI-M, JMM in Odisha

AAP MLAs stage walkout from Punjab Assembly
Business Standard

Prez condemns J-K terrorist attack; says entire nation stands united against forces of terror

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and said the entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil.

He also wished speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

"Strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Pulwama, J&K. Thoughts and prayers with the families of martyrs and wishing an early recovery to those injured. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil," he tweeted.

At least 30 personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in Pulwama when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus they were travelling in.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 20:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements