Chandni downs Amodini to reach girls' final

Top seed outlasted third seed Amodini Naik to reach the girls' singles final of the All India Ranking Super Series for under 14 boys and girls here.

Twelve-year-old Chandni, of Telangana, stopped Amodini of 6-2, 2-6, 6-0 at the MSLTA courts on Thursday.

In the final, Chandni will take on second-seeded Ruma Gaikaiwari of Maharashtra, who scored a 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over state mate in the other semi final.

In the corresponding boys' singles, No. 1 Manas Dhamne used his powerful serve and attacking style to beat sixth-seeded Manan Nath 6-1, 6-1.

Following are the results: - Boys under 14 (Semi finals): 3-Manas Dhamne bt 2-Manan Nath 6-1, 6-1; 8- Aryan Shah bt 4-Cahir Warik 6-1, 6-1.

Girls under 14 (Semi finals): 1- bt 3-Amodini Naik 6-2, 2-6, 6-0; 2- bt 1-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Boys doubles (Semi finals): Manas Dhamne/Cahir Warik bt Prajwal Tewari/ Jaishnav Shinde 6-3, 1-6 (10-7); Nithish Baalaji/ bt Harsh Fogaat/ Manan Nath 6-4, 6-3.

Girls doubles (Semi finals): Chandni Srinivasan/Ruma Gaikaiwari bt Kyra Shetty/Soha Patil 6-0, 6-1; Jennika Jaison/Swara Katkar bt Anannya Bhatia/ Amodini Naik 7-6(5) 6-3.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)