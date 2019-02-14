Chandni downs Amodini to reach girls' final

Top seed Chandni Srinivasan outlasted third seed Amodini Naik to reach the girls' singles final of the Rotary Club All India Ranking Super Series Tennis for under 14 boys and girls here.
Twelve-year-old Chandni, of Telangana, stopped Amodini of Karnataka 6-2, 2-6, 6-0 at the MSLTA courts on Thursday.
In the final, Chandni will take on second-seeded Ruma Gaikaiwari of Maharashtra, who scored a 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over state mate Kyra Shetty in the other semi final.
In the corresponding boys' singles, Maharashtra No. 1 Manas Dhamne used his powerful serve and attacking style to beat sixth-seeded Manan Nath 6-1, 6-1.
Following are the results: - Boys under 14 (Semi finals): 3-Manas Dhamne bt 2-Manan Nath 6-1, 6-1; 8- Aryan Shah bt 4-Cahir Warik 6-1, 6-1.
Girls under 14 (Semi finals): 1-Chandni Srinivasan bt 3-Amodini Naik 6-2, 2-6, 6-0; 2-Ruma Gaikaiwari bt Kyra Shetty 1-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Boys doubles (Semi finals): Manas Dhamne/Cahir Warik bt Prajwal Tewari/ Jaishnav Shinde 6-3, 1-6 (10-7); Nithish Baalaji/Aryan Shah bt Harsh Fogaat/ Manan Nath 6-4, 6-3.
Girls doubles (Semi finals): Chandni Srinivasan/Ruma Gaikaiwari bt Kyra Shetty/Soha Patil 6-0, 6-1; Jennika Jaison/Swara Katkar bt Anannya Bhatia/ Amodini Naik 7-6(5) 6-3.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU