Business Standard

Ram Nath Kovind revoked President's rule in Maharashtra at 5.47 am

The gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 am

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind pose for a photograph during a preview of the Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi
The BJP-NCP government took charge in Maharashtra on Saturday after the President's rule, imposed in the state a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am.

According to a Home Ministry notification, President Ram Nath Kovind issued the proclamation for revocation of the central rule this morning.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after the President's rule was revoked.
First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 09:20 IST

