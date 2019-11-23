Ram Nath Kovind revoked President's rule in Maharashtra at 5.47 am

-
The BJP-NCP government took charge in Maharashtra on Saturday after the President's rule, imposed in the state a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am.
According to a Home Ministry notification, President Ram Nath Kovind issued the proclamation for revocation of the central rule this morning.
The gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 am.
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after the President's rule was revoked.
