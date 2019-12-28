CAA protests: Priyanka Gandhi accuses UP cops of manhandling her in Lucknow

A high-voltage drama unfolded on Saturday evening as Congress leader Vadra gave a slip to police to reach the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests, and alleged that she was manhandled by cops.

The Congress general secretary claimed that the police tried to stop her, she was surrounded, held by the throat by a female cop and pushed by another female cop as she was walking towards Darapuri's residence in Indiranagar's sector 18.

Narrating her experience, she told reporters, "As we were on our way, suddenly a police vehicle came in front of us and the policemen said you cannot go. I asked them why and was told that we will not be allowed to move ahead.

"I got off the vehicle and started walking. I was surrounded and a woman cop held me by my throat. Another woman cop pushed me and I fell down. I was forcibly stopped and a woman officer pulled me up by my neck. But I was determined. I am standing with every citizen who has faced police oppression. This is my 'satyagraha'." Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI, "Her vehicle was stopped at the Lohia crossing. She protested and asked as to why was she being stopped." Singh said when the police stopped the Congress leader, she started walking.