Priyanka Chopra-produced Marathi film 'Firebrand' to premiere on Netflix on Feb 22

Chopra's Marathi production venture, "Firebrand", will premiere on on February 22.

The film, directed by National Award winner Aruna Raje, is Netflix's first licensed original film in Marathi, the said in a statement.

The project has been produced by and her mother Madhu Chopra, through their banner

"The age of digital has changed the way we consume content. Today, the story is and audiences are open to and accepting of all kinds of genres. We scroll for content that appeals to our mood and mind, equally.

"This definitely was one of the major reasons behind our move of taking our latest Marathi project 'Firebrand' straight to A story like 'Firebrand' deserves to reach audiences far and wide and I'm thrilled to be bringing this to Netflix," said.

Featuring Usha Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, and Rajeshwari Sachdev, the movie is about the trials and tribulations of contemporary modern day relationships.

Jadhav is playing a successful who herself is sexual assault victim and is dealing with PTSD. She tackles difficult family cases while also coping with intimacy issues in her own marriage. Kulkarni is essaying the role of her husband Madhav Patkar, an by profession.

said "'Firebrand' is packaged with a gripping, powerful narrative along with an ensemble of talented and we are truly excited that this story will reach millions of diverse members."



"We are delighted to have Netflix as a partner that will help us take this meaningful cinema to new audiences across the globe," she added.

The film is also the first venture into the digital space for Priyanka and her mother.

