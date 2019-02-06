Aluminium futures up 0.54% on spot demand, global cues

Aluminium prices rose 0.54 per cent to Rs 138.55 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators created fresh positions amid rising spot demand and positive overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in February edged up by 75 paise, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 138.55 per kg in 4,353 lots.

Analysts said building up positions by participants on the back of rising demand from consuming industries in the physical markets coupled with positive global cues, attributed to the rise in aluminium prices.

