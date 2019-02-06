Air India chief Pradeep Singh Kharola to steer Civil Aviation Ministry as secretary

chief has been appointed Civil as part of a minor top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected on Wednesday, according to an official order.

Kharola, a 1985-batch of the cadre, was in November 2017 named the of Ltd. He took over the reins of the on January 9, last year.

He has been appointed in the Civil Ministry in place of Rajiv Nayan Choubey, who superannuated on January 31.

Choubey has taken over as member in the (UPSC), that conducts civil services examination to select officers of (IAS), (IFS) and (IPS) among others.

Besides this, senior bureaucrat has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Sports, in place of

Julaniya, a 1985-batch IAS officer, is serving in his cadre state

Bhatnagar, a 1983-batch IAS officer, will be Secretary, the

Senior IAS will be Secretary, the

Sailesh, a 1985-batch IAS offcer of Assam- cadre, is at present Secretary, the

The will continue to hold the post of Secretary, on additional charge basis, the said in the order.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)