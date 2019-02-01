Priyanka Gandhi won't be a factor in LS polls in UP: Dinesh

Deputy Chief Minister Friday said Priyanka Gandhi's appointment as for eastern UP will not be a factor in the coming elections as she had unsuccessfully campaigned for the party in the last two parliamentary polls.

The people of will reject the "opportunist" SP-BSP alliance and BJP would increase its tally over that of the last polls, he claimed.

"Earlier in the two parliamentary polls Priyanka Gandhi had campaigned for the party, but it had not yielded any results. Our leaders Narendra Modiji, and UP CM Yogiji will defeat the opposition in the next polls," he said to questions.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had swept the polls in by winning 71 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. Its alliance partner had also won two seats.

"This time the BJP-led NDA will win at least 74 seats from UP this time. Our tally will increase by at least one seat," he claimed.

On Ram Mandir, Sharma said it is a not a political issue but a matter of faith for BJP and asked and other opposition parties to clear their stands on the issue.

"The issue is not a political issue for us but a matter of faith. And you don't change your faith everyday. We firmly believe that will be built and we are waiting for the court's verdict," Sharma told reporters here.

"I urge the opposition and the to clear their stand on the issue - whether they want a or They should clear their stand before the masses," he said.

"The opposition questions the existence of Lord Ram and They say Lord Ram is a fictional character," he added.

Facing growing pressure to move swiftly on the Ram Mandir issue, the Tuesday asked the to allow it to return the "non-disputed" surplus land acquired around the disputed structure in Ayodhya to a Hindu trust and other original owners.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)