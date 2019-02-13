Arvind plans to cut carbon emissions by 30 pc

Textile firm Arvind Wednesday said it plans to reduce carbon emissions by 30 per cent with the installation of rooftop solar projects across its facilities in three cities and by shifting from coal to renewable biomass for boilers.

As company ramps up the three-phase installation, it plans to target 40 MW captive solar capacity, a company statement said.

According to the statement, it has currently installed 16.2 MW rooftop solar at its in This is India's largest installation of rooftop solar at a single location.

The rooftop solar installation across facilities will generate 22 million units (KWh) of power per annum. It will contribute in reducing 20,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually and over 5,00,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over its lifetime. Once capacity of 40 MW is reached, overall generation will exceed 55 million units per year and will reduce carbon emissions by 50,000 tonnes per annum.

Speaking about this initiative, Punit Lalbhai, Executive Director, Arvind said in the statement, The solar rooftops project is part of our renewable strategy which will reduce our carbon emissions significantly and we are working to make sure that every one of our facilities and offices will one day run entirely on renewable "



Arvind's current solar installation has been ranked by Bridge2India as the largest single site solar rooftop plant in India, he added.

This project at Santej is comprised of over 46,000 solar modules, and over 180 inverters. More than 20,000 man-days were spent in installing this landmark and over 40,000 square meter of old roofs were replaced to make way for this plant.

In 2016, the company initiated the first phase with installation of 4MW of rooftop solar at its and plants. The second phase commenced in February 2018 with the addition of 17 MW.

The third phase will include installation of solar plants on the ground and at locations close to facilities, which will take total installed capacity to 40 MW. The company's total current solar power generation capacity stands at 21 MW across facilities, it added.

