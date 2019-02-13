Rs 396 cr animal husbandry park to come up at Salem

A Rs 396 crore animal husbandry park, the 'biggest' such multi-disciplinary facility in Asia, with facilities for bovine, dairy and fisheries resources,will come up at Salem, the government announced Wednesday



K Palaniswami said the facility would come up at Thalaivasal in district in over 900 acres of land.

Among others, it will have a modern veterinary hospital, a milch cows farm to highlight latest farm techniques, a facility to house local dog breeds, a business incubation centre to create value added products from milk, meat and egg, he said, making a suo motu statement in the assembly



Veterinary students, including from foreign countries, could take up research activities here, he said.

