Prof barred from teaching, entering campus after FB post likening virgin woman to sealed bottle

University on Wednesday divested Kanak of teaching duties and barred him from entering the campus with immediate effect, pending inquiries, following outrage over his post in which he likened a virgin woman to a "sealed bottle".

"In view of the recommendation of the department of International Relations, Prof Kanak is divested of his teaching duties with immediate effect. Substitute arrangements will be decided in the meeting of the on January 18," a university notification said.

told reporters that won't be allowed to "take classes or enter the varsity campus with immediate effect" till the inquiries of the university-appointed committee, the and are over.

"We took the step after talking to students and department of International Relations and the internal code of conduct committee of the institute on the issue," he said.

Sarkar, a of International Relations department, had likened a virgin woman to a "sealed bottle" or "packet" in his post on Sunday. Though he had deleted the post, screenshots of it went viral.

A top said, "The university is taking stringent measures in consultation with legal experts against Sarkar in sync with the statute of the institute."



Facing criticism, a defiant Sarkar had appeared to justify his comments, asserting that it was intended for "fun" among a group of friends and "not for public consumption".

"Someone took a screenshot of the post and forwarded it, which triggered the response. I did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiment or insult any woman," he said.

He also said according to a order every individual is entitled to express his opinion.

