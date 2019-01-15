Jadavpur University students demand expulsion of Prof who commented on women's virginity

Students of Kolkata's University (JU) on Tuesday staged a protest in the university campus, demanding the expulsion of Kanak over his remarks made in a post.

"We want his expulsion as he is influencing young minds and we don't want a misogynistic environment here. He's a repeat offender," a protestor said.

As per reports, the had compared a woman's virginity to a sealed bottle or packet in a post.

Earlier in the day, the Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the objectionable statements.

The NCW team, led by Rekha Sharma, will meet the Vice Chancellor, University to discuss the matter during their scheduled visit to this week.

The Commission has also written to DGP, West Bengal, directing him to investigate the matter and take appropriate action as per the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)