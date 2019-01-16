Altered course for elite runners in Mumbai Marathon

The elite runners in the competitive section of the 16th Tata will make a lap of the Oval on the race's outward stretch on January 20.

Announcing the slightly altered route, said this change will enhance the runners' overall experience as compared to the earlier years.

"The course is changed a bit. There is pretty much a full lap of the Oval

"There will be a U-turn like in an athletic track," Jones said at a here Wednesday.

He also said the casual runners will all finish at a different spot on the opposite side of the Azad in South and not outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus which is both the start and finish point for the elite runners.

"There is a different finish for the open category runners, on the other side of the Azad Maidan.

But the overlap of slow runners with the elite ones at some stretches is inevitable even though the two starts are spread out.

"But there are also stretches where the elite athletes will have a clear run," he explained.

"We hope for a more exciting finish on Sunday," hoped of race organisers

A host of elite distance runners from have entered the race along with top Indian runners like Asian men's champion Gopi T and women's steeplechase medallist

