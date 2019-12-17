Police lathicharge, use tear gas on Citizenship Act protesters in Seelampur

Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police and damaged public buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday, in fresh violence in the capital.

Police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Plumes of smoke billowed from at least two localities. Police said two bikes of traffic cops were burnt by the demonstrators, adding a police booth in the area was damaged.

A large number of policemen were deployed following the violence. Police said the protesters were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad.

Clashes erupted between police and protesters at Seelampur Chowk when the security personnel tried to stop them from moving ahead. According to a senior police officer, the protest began at around 12 pm. The protesters raised slogans against the new law as well as the Register of Citizens (NRC).

The clashes erupted two days after violence broke out during a protest in the New Friends area in South Delhi near Jamia Millia Islamia.