Citizenship Act protests: UP police arrests 19 in Mau after violence
Police lathicharge, use tear gas on Citizenship Act protesters in Seelampur

A large number of policemen were deployed following the violence. Police said the protesters were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Shattered glass from a damaged vehicle spreads across a roadway after protest against Citizenship Act turned violent at Mathura Road, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (

Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police and damaged public buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday, in fresh violence in the national capital.

Police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Plumes of smoke billowed from at least two localities. Police said two bikes of traffic cops were burnt by the demonstrators, adding a police booth in the area was damaged.

Clashes erupted between police and protesters at Seelampur Chowk when the security personnel tried to stop them from moving ahead. According to a senior police officer, the protest began at around 12 pm. The protesters raised slogans against the new law as well as the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The clashes erupted two days after violence broke out during a protest in the New Friends area in South Delhi near Jamia Millia Islamia.
First Published: Tue, December 17 2019. 15:35 IST

