Protesters try to smash way into Hong Kong Legislative Council: AFP

Anti-government protesters smashed windows of Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Monday and were trying to force their way into the building by ramming a metal cart through the glass doors, as police responded with pepper spray.

Riot police were also seen inside the building, which has been at the centre of protests in the past three weeks, driven by demands for the withdrawal of a bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland.

