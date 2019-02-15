Prozone Intu's Consolidated Revenues up 20% y-o-y to INR 33.9 Crore

/ -- Key Highlights for Q3 FY2019



Consolidated revenue up 20% y-o-y Consolidated EBITDA up by 30.4% y-o-y, EBITDA margin up 440 bps Cash PAT reported during quarter was INR 9.8 crore; up 38% y-o-y Strong operating performance: Leasing of 89% at Mall & 83% at Mall New stores opened during Q3 - 6 at Mall and 8 at Mall Prozone Properties Limited (PIPL), India's leading retail led mixed-use developer, today announced the financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2018, as approved by its Board of Directors.

Commenting on its performance, Nikhil Chaturvedi, Managing Director, Prozone Intu, said, "Prozone is steadily reporting improved financial performance. Our are consistently delivering accelerated performance in their micro-markets, vindicating our confidence in the rising consumption levels in emerging tier 1 cities. With remarkable improvement in the recorded footfalls and the trading density, we are quite confident that we will end FY19 with significant improvement in operational and financial performance,"



"During Q3, Mall completed one year of operations and achieved close to 90% leasing status in very short span of time. Eightnew stores commenced operations at mall and 6 new stores at Coimbatore mall; with both malls reporting significant improvement in trading density. During the quarter, we received statutory approval for Coimbatore residential phase -1 where the construction will soon commence. Overall, we are on the right track to deliver a long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders," saysBipin Gurnani, of Prozone Properties Limited.

To take advantage of the rising consumption levels providing an opportunity in in Nagpur, planning for the has been completed. Relevant approvals and financial closures are in advanced stages of completion and construction is expected to commence in the first quarter of the next fiscal.

Recently, their malls at Aurangabad and Coimbatore were felicitated with Economic Award for Retail Excellence.

About



Prozone Ltd. (Prozone Intu) is developed by the Promoters and participated by Intu Properties Plc, a UK FTSE-250 company. creates, develops and manages world-class regional shopping centres, and associated mixed-use developments, on a pan- basis. Prozone Intu's strategy is to lead in the within Tier 2 and 3 cities, in which robust urbanisation and significant growth in middle-class consumption is expected over the next five years. The Company's key business strategy includes developing large scale land parcels for mixed use development, with 75% of the land earmarked for residential & commercial categories on a build & sell model. 25% of the land is allocated towards on a build and lease model.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)