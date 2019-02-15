China imposes anti-dumping tariffs on Brazilian chicken

announced anti- duties on Brazilian Friday, saying investigations had revealed that imports had done "substantive damage" to the domestic industry.

The tariffs -- ranging from 17.8 percent to 32.4 percent -- will take effect from February 17 and remain in place for five years, the commerce ministry said.

Some companies that have pledged to import at not lower than an agreed minimum price will be exempt, it added.

is the largest source of frozen meat in China, accounting for nearly 85 percent of all imports in 2017, according to industry consultancy Zhiyan.

The tariffs result from a probe on imports which started in August 2017.

China's move on Brazilian comes as the pushes for greater access to Chinese and markets amid ongoing trade talks in

The Chinese market has been closed to American since 2015 due to an outbreak of avian flu in the US. Brazil, the world's largest chicken exporter, last year lost market share in



to imports from Thailand, and Chile, according to Zhiyan.

