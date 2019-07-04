PUBG LITE Beta Test Service Now Opened to South Asia with Server in India

-
ALSO READ
South Asian Players to Enter PUBG LITE's Battlegrounds on July 4
Book on Pakistan's ties with neighbours, US in August
India's collision with Asia boosted oxygen in world's oceans: Study
There is no stopping PUBG, Fortnite games among Indian youngsters
Six teams to feature at South Asian Throwball Championship
-
/ -- The Beta Service of PUBG LITE will be opened to the South Asian region on July 4. The game will be provided from a separate server set up in India especially for users in South Asia. The listed regions will be able to play on the separate server for a smoother gameplay experience: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
In addition, the Hindi language has been included to parts of the game and will continue to be updated during the Beta Test period.
For more information about PUBG LITE, please visit https://lite.pubg.com/. For the latest updates and events, please visit https://www.facebook.com/PUBGLITE/.
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU