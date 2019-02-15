Pulwama attack: Protesters burn Pak flag in Maha's Aurangabad

Several persons Friday congregated in Begumpura area in Aurangabad and burnt Pakistan's national flag in protest against the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in restive on Thursday.

Raising anti- slogans, the gathering, comprising mostly youth, asked the neighbouring country to stop supporting terror activities and giving terrorists a safe haven to launch attacks against

At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

More than 2,500 personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the at Latoomode in Awantipora in south

Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from

Officer-bearers from several political parties as well as citizens' groups here said that they planned to hold protests in different parts of Aurangabad, including Kranti Chowk, later Friday afternoon.

