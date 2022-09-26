JUST IN
Business Standard

Putin grants Russian citizenship to US whistleblower Edward Snowden

Snowden, a former contractor with the US National Security Agency, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the US

Topics
US NSA | Russia | Edward Snowden

AP  |  Moscow 

Edward Snowden
Edward Snowden (Photo: Wikipedia)

President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader on Monday.

Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed by the decree as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website.

Snowden, a former contractor with the US National Security Agency, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the US after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs.

He was granted permanent residency in 2020 and said at the time that he planned to apply for Russian citizenship, without renouncing his US citizenship.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 22:02 IST

