JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Two die of asphyxiation in Delhi
Business Standard

Putin rings Venezuela's Maduro to show support: Kremlin

AFP  |  Moscow 

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro and expressed support, after several other nations recognised self-declared Venezuelan leader Juan Guaido, the Kremlin said.

"The President of Russia expressed support for the legitimate authorities of Venezuela in the context of a domestic political crisis that has been provoked from the outside," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 22:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements