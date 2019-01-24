Putin rings Venezuela's Maduro to show support: Kremlin

-
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro and expressed support, after several other nations recognised self-declared Venezuelan leader Juan Guaido, the Kremlin said.
"The President of Russia expressed support for the legitimate authorities of Venezuela in the context of a domestic political crisis that has been provoked from the outside," it said.
