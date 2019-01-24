JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Man gets seven-year imprisonment for raping minor girl

Faced lot of unknowns when Aadhaar work began, all issues resolved now: Nilekani
Business Standard

Engagement must for improvement of Indo-Pak ties: Pak envoy

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood on Thursday advocated talks and sustained engagement between the two countries to find common ground for improvement of bilateral relations.

"More and more engagement between both the countries is needed for better mutual understanding and finding common ground. In order to achieve that we need to talk," Mahmood told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

His comments come in the backdrop of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad strongly raising with Pakistan the alleged attempts to hack the social media account of one of its diplomats and incidents of close tailing of the Indian envoy and his deputy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 22:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements