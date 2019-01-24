Engagement must for improvement of Indo-Pak ties: Pak envoy

-
ALSO READ
Need to come out of 'environment of violence' to move forward in Indo-Pak relations: Indian envoy
US must not view Pakistan ties through Afghan or Indian lens: Qureshi
India relieved at release of Indian prisoner by Pakistan
Defence relations with Russia made progress, says Pakistan
US should not view ties with Pak through 'Indian lens': Qureshi
-
Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood on Thursday advocated talks and sustained engagement between the two countries to find common ground for improvement of bilateral relations.
"More and more engagement between both the countries is needed for better mutual understanding and finding common ground. In order to achieve that we need to talk," Mahmood told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.
His comments come in the backdrop of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad strongly raising with Pakistan the alleged attempts to hack the social media account of one of its diplomats and incidents of close tailing of the Indian envoy and his deputy.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU