Pvt firm employee accepts bribe through mobile app, held

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

An employee of a private firm appointed to check the electricity metres of consumers was apprehended in Latur district of Maharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 via a mobile payment platform, police said on Wednesday.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended Amit Dhade, 38, at Ahmedpur on Tuesday evening, a police official said.

Dhade is an employee of Amit Electricals and Sons, a private agency appointed by the Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) to check the metres, the official said.

"While checking the metres, Dhade found that one consumer in Ahmedpur has committed power theft. In order to hush up the matter, Dhade sought Rs 2,000 bribe from him," he said.

When the consumer told him that he does not have enough cash, Dhade asked him to transfer Rs 2,000 to his bank account using PhonePe mobile application, the official said.

Accordingly, the consumer moved the bribe amount to Dhade's account, he said.

The complainant later approached the Nanded unit of the ACB, which apprehended Dhade, he said.

A probe is underway.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 18:25 IST

