Pvt firm employee accepts bribe through mobile app, held

An employee of a private firm appointed to check the of consumers was apprehended in district of for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 via a mobile payment platform, police said on Wednesday.

The (ACB) apprehended Amit Dhade, 38, at on Tuesday evening, a said.

Dhade is an employee of Amit Electricals and Sons, a private agency appointed by the Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) to check the metres, the said.

"While checking the metres, Dhade found that one consumer in has committed power theft. In order to hush up the matter, Dhade sought Rs 2,000 bribe from him," he said.

When the consumer told him that he does not have enough cash, Dhade asked him to transfer Rs 2,000 to his bank account using mobile application, the said.

Accordingly, the consumer moved the bribe amount to Dhade's account, he said.

The complainant later approached the Nanded unit of the ACB, which apprehended Dhade, he said.

A probe is underway.

