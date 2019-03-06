Newly elected members of KHADC & JHADC take oath

All the 58 newly elected members of two tribal councils the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council, in Meghalaya were sworn in by their respective administrators.
East Khasi Hills district deputy commissioner Matsiewdor War administered the oath of office to the 29 elected members of the KHADC here while West Jaintia Hills district deputy commissioner Garod LSN Dykes administered the oath of office to the 29 elected members of the JHADC at Jowai.
Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy has recommended elections to the post of the chairman to be held Thursday for both the councils and the respective council administrators will conduct the elections.
The elected chairman of the council will then conduct the elections for the post of the Chief Executive Member who will head the executive committees and appoint executive members of the committee, according to an official of the District Council Affairs department.
