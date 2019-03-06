Newly elected members of KHADC & JHADC take oath

All the 58 newly elected members of two tribal councils the Autonomous District Council and the Hills Autonomous District Council, in were sworn in by their respective administrators.

East district administered the oath of office to the 29 elected members of the KHADC here while West Hills district Garod LSN Dykes administered the oath of office to the 29 elected members of the JHADC at Jowai.

Governor has recommended elections to the post of the to be held Thursday for both the councils and the respective council administrators will conduct the elections.

The elected of the council will then conduct the elections for the post of the Member who will head the committees and appoint members of the committee, according to an official of the District Council Affairs department.

