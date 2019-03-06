Gene 'partners' that promote spinal cord regeneration found

Scientists have identified gene "partners" in that, when activated, promote the of spinal cord even after severe damage.

The advance takes researchers a step closer to solving the mystery of why some vertebrates can regenerate their spinal cords while others, including humans, create tissue after injury, leading to lifelong damage.

Researchers at the (MBL) in the US identified gene "partners" in the axolotl that allow the neural tube and associated nerve fibres to functionally regenerate after severe spinal cord damage.

These genes are also present in humans, though they are activated in a different manner, according to the study published in the journal Nature Communications

"(Axolotls are) the champions of in that they can regenerate multiple body parts," said Karen Echeverri, at MBL.

"For example, if you make a lesion in the spinal cord, they can fully regenerate it and gain back both motor and sensory control," Echeverri said in a statement.

The researchers wanted to understand what is different at a molecular level that drives them towards this pro-regenerative response instead of forming tissue.

Previous research had shown that, in both axolotls and humans, the c-Fos gene is up-regulated in the glial cells of the nervous system after spinal cord

Researchers already know that c-Fos cannot act alone.

"It's what we call an obligate heterodimer, so it has to have a partner in lifei. C-Fos has a different partner in axolotl than it has in humans and this seems to drive a completely different response to injury," said

In human response, c-Fos is paired with the gene c-Jun. In axolotls, however, Echeverri and her team determined that c-Fos is activated with the gene JunB.

This difference in gene activation was traced to the actions of microRNAs, which regulate

By modifying by the axolotls' microRNA, they were able to force the human pairing of c-Fos with c-Jun.

The salamanders with the human pairings were unable to regain a functioning spinal cord after injury, instead forming the tissue that occurs in human repair.

Follow-up studies will investigate if the reverse is true in human cells, researchers said.

"The genes involved in in axolotl are highly conserved between humans and axolotls, and it doesn't appear so far that axolotls have regeneration-specific genes," said Echeverri.

"It's all about who you partner with directly after injury, and how that drives you toward either regeneration or forming scar tissue. It's kind of like in life, who you partner with can have a really positive or negative effect," said Echeverri.

Understanding the axolotl spinal cord regeneration and its differences from -- and, more interestingly, similarities to -- the human process could help researchers and eventually doctors improve treatment for severe human spinal cord injuries, researchers said.

