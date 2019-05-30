Qatar PM in Saudi on first visit since Gulf crisis: Media

JUST IN
Mecca 

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser al-Thani arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to attend three summits, state media said, the highest ranking official to visit the kingdom since the start of a two-year-old Riyadh-led boycott.

"Prime Minister and Minister of Interior arrived in Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Qatar News Agency said on Twitter, adding he was received upon arrival by Saudi officials.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 21:45 IST

