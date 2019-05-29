Quack who performed "hundreds" of abortions held in TN

A 32-year-old suspected quack, who performed abortions in a clinic in this temple town was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Kavitha, who has completed her class 10, had been performing procedures for rural women for about a decade, and used a fancy store here as front office for her clinic, they said.

The woman's husband was also arrested.

The crime came to light after a pregnant woman from Kalasapakkam village, who visited the for regular check-up did not turn up and it was later found that she had undergone at the clinic, they added.

Medical equipment and medicines used for the surgeries were seized from the clinic during a search, police said.

K S Kandasamy said, "For the past ten years the couple had performed several abortions.. hundreds of women have been their patient. They had collected about Rs 12,000 for an abortion."



The clinic has now been sealed, he said.

Investigation is on to ascertain if there were any agents involved in the racket, he added.

