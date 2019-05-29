Court reserves order on Robert Vadra's plea to travel abroad

A Wednesday reserved for June 3 its order on application of Robert Vadra, accused in a case, to travel abroad.

opposed the plea, in which sought permission to travel to the UK and other countries citing health reasons.

has told the court that as per Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, he has a "small tumour in the large intestine for the further management of which he can take a second opinion in if he wishes so".

The ED opposed the application, saying the medical condition was merely a pretext to go where laundered money is parked.

"We got an opinion based on his medical report... It's a routine medical condition, that neither needs to be operated nor does it need medical treatment. It is not the case that the treatment is not available in The luxury of having a second opinion in a particular city should not be allowed," Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, told the court.

"The probe is at a crucial stage. His custodial interrogation is required and he may flee if allowed to go abroad. He is facing serious charges," he said.

The ED also told the court that was linked to alleged who was in

"He may flee and not return. He may influence the probe and destroy the evidence. Bhandari fled from and is currently in He is linked to Vadra in this very case. Vadra May destroy evidence if allowed to go abroad," the agency told the court, adding that Vadra's custodial interrogation was required.

said he would pass the order on June 3 after hearing arguments from both the parties.

Vadra's counsel, KTS Tulsi, told the court that without any summon or warrant he returned to from London as soon as he came to know about the matter, which shows he was not trying to flee.

According to the application, Vadra is scheduled to go to London, US, and

Vadra, facing investigation in a case under the Prevention of Act (PMLA), was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions.

Vadra, the brother-in- of Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of in purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

