AP Guv's rare feat

Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, E S L Narasimhan, will achieve a rare feat when he administers the oath of office and secrecy to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday.
As governor, Narasimhan will fulfil a constitutional obligation of putting a government in place for the fifth time in his decade-long tenure.
A former Indian Police Service officer and ex-chief of Intelligence Bureau, Narasimhan was transferred as governor from Chhattisgarh to the then undivided Andhra Pradesh in December 2009.
In the then AP, Narasimhan had administered the oath of office and secrecy as chief minister to N Kiran Kumar Reddy on November 25, 2010.
After the state's bifurcation, he had sworn-in K Chandrasekhar Rao as chief minister of the newly-formed Telangana state on June 2, 2014.
Narasimhan administered the oath to N Chandrababu Naidu as chief minister of truncated AP on June 8, 2014.
He had sworn-in Chandrasekhar Rao for a second term as Telangana chief minister on December 13, 2018.
Jaganmohan Reddy will be the fourth leader to be sworn-in as chief minister by Narasimhan.
It will be the fifth time that governor Narasimhan will have fulfilled a constitutional obligation of putting a government in place, which bureaucrats here noted is a "unique feat".
