Quake-damaged port on China-Nepal border to resume cargo service

A key land port on the China- border will resume its cargo service Wednesday, four years after it was closed due to the 2015 massive earthquake, according to officials.

Zham port, the most important highway port on the border of and Nepal, cleared more than 90 per cent of trade between the two before the earthquake devastated and some border areas in in April, 2015.

The earthquake caused severe damage to the port, roads, bridges and other facilities, forcing the port to close.

The port will resume its from Wednesday, Tashi Gyatso, a of the Tibetan regional government, said in a press conference on Tuesday.

and will hold the reopening ceremony on Wednesday, state-run agency reported.

The said efforts had been made on geological disaster prevention and control, power supply and reconstruction of roads, water conservancy, joint inspection and cross-border facilities to meet the conditions for the resumption of

Yang Guoliang, of the Tibetan regional commerce department, said only the cargo service would be resumed after scientific assessment.

