Quake-damaged port on China-Nepal border to resume cargo service

A key land port on the China-Nepal border will resume its cargo service Wednesday, four years after it was closed due to the 2015 massive earthquake, according to officials.
Zham port, the most important highway port on the border of China and Nepal, cleared more than 90 per cent of trade between the two countries before the earthquake devastated Nepal and some border areas in Tibet in April, 2015.
The earthquake caused severe damage to the port, roads, bridges and other facilities, forcing the port to close.
The port will resume its cargo services from Wednesday, Tashi Gyatso, a spokesperson of the Tibetan regional government, said in a press conference on Tuesday.
China and Nepal will hold the reopening ceremony on Wednesday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The spokesperson said efforts had been made on geological disaster prevention and control, power supply and reconstruction of roads, water conservancy, joint inspection and cross-border facilities to meet the conditions for the resumption of cargo services.
Yang Guoliang, deputy head of the Tibetan regional commerce department, said only the cargo service would be resumed after scientific assessment.
