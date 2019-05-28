BJP needs to rule at Centre, Delhi, MCDs for smooth functioning: Tiwari

The BJP needs to rule at all three levels-- the Centre, and MCDs-- to ensure smooth work on development projects in the national capital, BJP chief Manoj said at a 'Khichdi lunch' hosted by him for party leaders and workers.

The lunch hosted at Tiwari's residence was also attended by former MLAs and They had joined the BJP recently.

"People need to be convinced that development of the city will take place in a smooth manner if BJP is in power at all three levels, including the Centre, and the municipal corporations," told party leaders and workers.

The (BJP) registered a historic victory in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. It already rules the three municipal corporations in Delhi and is now eyeing the Assembly polls due early 2020.

"The next six months will be a testing time for all of us because Assembly elections are going to be held in early 2020," said.

He asked the partymen to popularise the slogan of "Desh Me Modi, Dilli Me BJP, Tabhi Banegi Baat" to every doorstep in the city.

The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, routing the and with massive margins.

The BJP candidates polled more than 56 per cent votes which was higher than the combined vote share of its and rivals (over 40 per cent).

