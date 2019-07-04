R'than farmer commits suicide after quarrel with family

A farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district after a quarrel with his family, police said Thursday.

The incident took place in Sri Ganganagar's Raghunathpura, they said. On Wednesday night, Netram Nath (40) had an argument with his wife and children in an inebriated state and later went to his fields, Suratgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Vidyaprakash Jat said.

He was found dead in the fields on Thursday, following which his family informed police, he said. It is not yet clear what led to the argument, he added.

According to doctors who conducted the post mortem, the deceased prima facie consumed pesticide as froth was coming out of his mouth, the DGP said. However, no pesticide bottle was found at the spot where the body was found, he added.

The exact reason of his death will only be known after the post mortem report comes, Jat said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Nath had taken a crop loan through the Kisan Credit Card in 2018 and had been served a notice by the bank, Jat said.

The police officer said Nath's body was handed over to his family after autopsy and proceedings were initiated under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)