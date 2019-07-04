Two arrested for looting tempo carrying electronic goods

Thane police in Maharashtra have arrested two persons for allegedly looting a tempo carrying expensive electronic gadgets including iPhones.

A gang of five persons waylaid the tempo which was on its way to a godown in Navi Mumbai on Nagaon road in the wee hours of June 16, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Deoraj Thursday.

The accused beat up the driver and decamped with goods including iPhones, worth a total of Rs 30 lakh, he said.

Bhiwandi police had registered a case of dacoity under section 395 of the Indian Penal Code.

During the probe, police got a tip-off that some persons, residents of Sonale village in Bhiwandi tehsil, were offering iPhones at cheap prices, and tracked down the accused Wednesday, the DCP said.

The arrested men were identified as Akshay Patil (23), and Pralhad @ Chotya Patil (27), both from Sonale.

Police are searching for three more persons.

Stolen goods worth Rs 9 lakh including mobiles, TVs, laptops and printers were seized from the accused.

The village houses several industrial godowns.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)