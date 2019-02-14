Raghu Ram to be conferred Honorary Fellowship of FRCS,Thailand

City-based cancer surgeon Dr P Raghu Ram would be conferred the Honorary Fellowship of The Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS) of Thailand at a function to be held at Pattaya in July.
Dr Raghu Ram, also a Padma Shri and B C Roy awardee, will be conferred the fellowship at the 44th Annual Congress of the Royal College of Surgeons of Thailand, a release said.
A letter in this regard was received by Raghu Ram Thursday from Prof Tanaphon Maipang, President of the Royal College of Surgeons of Thailand, it said.
"The conferment of FRCS (Thailand) in July 2019 will make Dr Raghu Ram achieve the rare distinction to be conferred FRCS from five Surgical Royal Colleges in addition to FACS from the American College of Surgeons," it said.
Dr Raghu Ram is director of city-based KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, and the President of the Association of Surgeons of India.
"I am most humbled and grateful for being handpicked by The Royal College of Surgeons of Thailand for this very prestigious honour. I dedicate this award to my motherland, patients and family," he said in the release.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
