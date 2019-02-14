Raghu Ram to be conferred Honorary Fellowship of FRCS,Thailand

Dr P would be conferred the Honorary Fellowship of The Royal College of (FRCS) of at a function to be held at Pattaya in July.

Dr Raghu Ram, also a Padma Shri and B C Roy awardee, will be conferred the fellowship at the 44th Annual of the Royal College of of Thailand, a release said.

A letter in this regard was received by Thursday from Prof Tanaphon Maipang, of the Royal College of of Thailand, it said.

"The conferment of FRCS (Thailand) in July 2019 will make Dr achieve the rare distinction to be conferred FRCS from five Surgical Royal Colleges in addition to FACS from of Surgeons," it said.

Dr Raghu Ram is of city-based KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, and the of the

"I am most humbled and grateful for being handpicked by The of for this very prestigious honour. I dedicate this award to my motherland, patients and family," he said in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)