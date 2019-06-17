Raghupati files nomination for Deputy Speaker's post

The ruling YSR Congress legislator Kona Raghupati Monday filed his nomination for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker's post.
Speaker Tammineni Sitaram issued a notification in the morning for the election of Deputy Speaker and accordingly Raghupati filed his nomination.
Over ten YSRC legislators supported the candidature of Raghupati, who was elected to the Assembly for the second time in a row from Bapatla constituency in Guntur district.
Raghupati's father Kona Prabhakara Rao had served as Speaker of the Assembly in 1981 in the erstwhile united AP.
The deputy speaker's election will be formally declared in the House Tuesday as Raghupati's election is a mere formality.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU