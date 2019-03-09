Rahul asks Modi to tell nation who released Masood Azhar from Indian jail

Stepping up attack on the government over the Pulwama terror strike, Saturday asked the to explain to the nation why the then NDA dispensation had released terror outfit JeM from

Raking up the release of Azhar by the Vajpayee dispensation in 1999 in exchange for passengers of a hijacked plane, he said Modi should tell the country "how was sent back (to Pakistan), who sent and which government sent him (back)".

He also asserted that the would not bow down to terror.

Gandhi's attack on the on national security comes amid an escalating war of words between the BJP and the over India's air strikes on terror camps in after a suicide bomber attack on a CRPF convoy killed 40 jawans in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, with each accusing the other of politicising the issue.

In a fierce attack on the opposition, Modi had called them "poster boys of Pakistan" for seeking proof of the IAF's action on a terror camp in Balakot in and asked them to stop appeasing

"Some days ago CRPF people were killed in Pulwama. I have a small question to the Who killed these CRPF jawans? What is the name of the of ...Masood Azhar," Gandhi said at a rally here in north Karnataka, where he sounded the party's bugle for the polls.

The Congress chief said, "Modiji makes me understand who sent from to Pakistan. Didn't the BJP government send this person from to Pakistan?



"Didn't you send (then Union minister) and your (Ajit Doval) on the same flight? Did you forget that your (party's) government sent this person from to Kandahar(in Afghanistan)?"



"Why are you not speaking about it in your speeches? Why are you not saying that the person who carried out the bomb blast on CRPF, who killed CRPF jawans was sent back to Pakistan by the BJP government?" Gandhi asked.

He told the crowd, "Go to the internet, you can see the photo of who is the of along with Masood Azhar at airport."



"Modi ji we are not like you, we won't bow in front of terrorism," he said.

Azhar was released by the in exchange for passengers of the hijacked plane IC-814 in 1999.

The Kathmandu- plane was hijacked and taken to by Masood Azhar's men.

The JeM chief was freed along with and alias 'Latram' after negotiations with hijackers, in which Doval was involved, failed.

The then external affairs took the three terrorists to in a special plane to ensure the release of passengers of the hijacked plane.

On the fighter jet issue, Gandhi asked Modi to explain "why he gave Rs 30,000 crore to You make make understand why did you purchase Rs 526 crore aircraft at Rs 1,600 crore."



"You also tell the pilots of that by robbing from their pockets you have given it to Anil Ambani," he said.

Gandhi said Modi had asked the people to make him "a chowkidar" and spoken about 56-inch chest and people voted for him.

But on the issue " himself through theft has put Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani's pocket," he alleged.

"Earlier when he used say acche din, people used to respond saying 'aayenge' (will come). You remember? Now if someone says chowkidaar, people respond 'chor hai'."



"...wherever he goes, he says he is fighting against corruption. You are corrupt, the whole country knows you help 15-20 whole day...wherever you see (it is the) same 15 people. Anil Ambani, Adani. Anil Ambani, Adani," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said Modi claims he wants to do 'chowkidari', but "doesn't do your (people's) chowkidaari, he does Anil Ambani's chowkidaari."



The Congress also said Modi was "swinging" with the Chinese when their had infiltrated into Doklam.

"Even today is sitting in Doklam. The whole world knows about it," he claimed.

He said if the Congress government comes to power in the 2019 polls, it would immediately give minimum income guarantee to the country's poor.

Gandhi said the Congress would also reform the GST and bring in "one tax GST".

Promising to implement women's reservation bill which provides for reservation of parliamentary and assembly seats for women, the Congress said in 2019 "our first work will be providing reservation to women".

Gandhi said the ruling coalition alliance in --the Congress and the JD(S) -- would support each other in the elections and "together we will win election here".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)