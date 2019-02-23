Pulwama attack is political, intelligence failure: Owaisi

The terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed was the biggest failure of the government, said here Saturday.

Addressing a massive poll rally with Dalit leader and Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar, Owaisi also slammed and (JeM) founder has owned responsibility for the attack.

"The attack is a political, bureaucratic and intelligence failure," he said.

" is not a maulana (cleric) but a satan. should remember that when it's the question of our country, we (Indians) are all one," he said.

Saying that the government was responsible for the terror attack, he said the neighbouring country should not worry about as they chose to remain here ignoring (Pakistan founder)

Slamming both the ruling as well as prominent opposition parties in Maharashtra, Owaisi said this was the last chance to ensure the BJP and did not come to power again.

Muslims should not support the as the party has only caused trouble for the community, he said.

Ambedkar, who has formed an electoral tie-up with AIMIM, alleged that the BJP government was diverting 35 TMC water of the to rather than utilising it for drought-affected areas of Marathwada in

"This water could have solved the water woes of Aurangabad," he said.

"The condition of tribals is deteriorating. The government is not concerned about the 'vanchit' (deprived) community. We will solve their issues," Ambedkar said.

