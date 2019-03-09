Cab driver booked for harassing woman pilot in Kerala

has been booked here for allegedly harassing a Delhi-based woman pilot at the international airport here, police said.

The driver, who is yet to be identified, had passed some "sexually coloured comments" against the 26-year-old pilot of a while she was waiting for her vehicle at the airport premises Friday night.

Quoting her complaint, police said he had made the comments sitting inside the taxi and immediately drove away the vehicle.

The woman pilot later lodged a complaint with the who forwarded the same to the police station concerned.

The case was registered against the under IPC section 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), an told

"The pilot noted down the taxi's number. A probe is on to identify the As per the cab number, the vehicle is registered in the name of a woman," he said.

