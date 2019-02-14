Rahul condoles CRPF personnel's death in terror attack in J&K, Cong targets Modi govt

condoled the killing of CRPF personnel in a terror attack in on Thursday and said it had left him "deeply disturbed".

"I'm deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a #CRPF convoy in J&K in which many of our brave CRPF men have been martyred and a large number wounded, some critically. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he tweeted.

At least 18 (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Thursday in a suicide attack, when a terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, one of the worst terror strikes in the state since the in 2016, officials said.

Paying his party's homage, also accused the of compromising national security and said the list of terror attacks continued unabated under it.

"Condemn the cowardly terror attack on our jawans in Pulwama, J&K today. Our homage to the 18 brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice & condolences to their family. Uri, Pathankot, Pulwama- the terror list & compromise of National Security by Modi Govt continues unabated," he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)