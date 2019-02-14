HC raises Moin Qureshi's security deposit to Rs 6 cr for travelling abroad

-
The Delhi High Court Thursday increased the security amount from Rs 2 crore to Rs 6 crore to be deposited by controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi, accused in a cheating and corruption case, to travel to the UAE and Pakistan.
Justice Sunil Gaur increased the amount after noting that a co-accused in the case, businessman Pradeep Koneru, was allowed to travel abroad on furnishing of a security deposit of Rs 6 crore.
The court passed the order on the plea of CBI which requested that the security deposited be increased to Rs 6 crore, contending that the trial court ought to have mandated higher amount as was done by the high court for the co-accused in the case.
Qureshi, on February 1, was allowed by a trial court to travel to the UAE from February 15-23 for attending the Gulf Food Festival and to Pakistan from March 6-20 to attend his niece's wedding.
