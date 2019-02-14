Man held for raping minor daughter for 5 years in Odisha

A 42-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly raping his minor daughter for five years in Odisha's district, police said.

The man, a father of three, was taken into custody following a complaint by his 14-year-old daughter lodged on Wednesday, they said.

The victim is the eldest among two sisters and a brother, In-Charge of station Mrutunjaya Swain said.

The accused, who works as a labourer in Chennai, was booked under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The victim, a class 8 student, was rescued from her home and kept in a child care centre, police said.

Apparently her mother was not aware of the situation.

The accused had been sexually abusing the girl for the last five years whenever he came home from his workplace, police said.

The matter came to the fore when the girl narrated about it to her friends in school and one of them informed the Childline on phone.

"We inquired the matter, informed the district child protection officer, and the police," said Sudhir Sabat,

