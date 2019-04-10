Lok Sabha polls: Rahul holds roadshow in Amethi ahead of filing nomination

-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday embarked on a roadshow here ahead of filing the nomination papers.
He was accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra and their two children.
The three-term MP will take on Union minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha election in a virtually direct contest as the SP-BSP-RLD alliance has decided not to put up any candidate here.
Rahul Gandhi, who is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala, had filed his nomination papers there on April 4.
