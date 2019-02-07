Rahul forms election committee, campaign committee for J&K

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi to converse directly with Goa booth level workers
Congress' interest will not be compromised while forming alliances: Rahul to BPCC
Rahul appoints P C Zoram Sangliana co-chair Mizoram campaign committee
Odisha legislator Jogesh Singh resigns from Congress
Puducherry CM hails Priyanka's appointment
-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday formed the coordination committee, the pradesh election committee and the campaign committee for the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit, it said.
Ambika Soni was named chairperson of the coordination committee, while Ghulam Ahmad Mir was named chairperson of the election committee and the campaign committee.
Gandhi also formed the media coordination committee and the publicity committee in the state. He appointed Ram Kumar Walia as the vice chairman of the Kisan Congress.
He appointed 31 district Congress committee presidents in Telangana.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU