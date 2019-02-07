JUST IN
Rahul forms election committee, campaign committee for J&K

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday formed the coordination committee, the pradesh election committee and the campaign committee for the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit, it said.

Ambika Soni was named chairperson of the coordination committee, while Ghulam Ahmad Mir was named chairperson of the election committee and the campaign committee.

Gandhi also formed the media coordination committee and the publicity committee in the state. He appointed Ram Kumar Walia as the vice chairman of the Kisan Congress.

He appointed 31 district Congress committee presidents in Telangana.

