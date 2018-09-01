Odisha announces Rs 1 crore for 4 women hockey players

Chief Minister Saturday announced cash prize of Rs one crore each for the four players from the state in Indian Women team which bagged a silver medal in 2018 in

Patnaik, who congratulated the Indian Women's team on winning a silver, announced the award for the four players were in recognition of their achievements, said an in (CMO).

The four players from in the team, which played in the final of after a gap of 20 years, are Sunita Lakra, Namita Toppo, and Deep Grace Ekka, the said.

is the proud sponsor of the Indian National Team. The state has always promoted hockey and is also the host of the World Men's Hockey Cup, 2018, a statement from the CMO said.

As per the revised policy of the state, the will also get an award.

The Indian women hockey team's dream of reclaiming the gold at the after 36 years remained unfulfilled as it lost 1-2 to to settle for the silver medal at Jakatra on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)