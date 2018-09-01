Smriti Irani launches 'Digi Gaon', IPPB in Amethi

-
Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani inaugurated on Saturday the 'Digi Gaon' initiative at a village in Amethi district as part of efforts to provide people access to government services at the click of a mouse.
The Union minister also launched India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) at the head post office of Amethi in Amethi town to boost the payment services in post offices.
Under the Digital Village initiative, Irani inaugurated the Common Service Centre (CSC), that would provide digital access to 206 government services, at Pindara Thakur village in Musafirkhana block in Amethi.
Addressing a gathering after the launch, she highlighted the importance of digitization of villages under the ambitious programme launched by the Department of Telecommunications which will cover as many as 48 villages near Pindara Thakur.
The Union minister said the Narendra Modi-led central government is leaving "no stone unturned" for all-round development of all corners of the country, including Amethi where people "still feel cheated" in this regard.
Amethi is represented in the Lok Sabha by Rahul Gandhi. Irani had fought the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi but had lost to Gandhi by over 1 lakh votes.
"It is under NaMo (Narendra Modi) that a government, for the first time, has approached the people of Amethi at their doorsteps. By December 15, 2018, all the 682 gram panchayats of Amethi district which cover four assembly segments of Amethi parliamentary constituency (led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi) will be well connected by internet and the people can avail all the digital facilities, including passport.
She said to serve the ladies, specially young women, sanitary napkins are being prepared under the "Stri Swabhiman Yojana" initiative of the Centre in all 13 blocks of Amethi.
Targeting the previous Congress-led governments in the country, Irani said the Narendra-Modi led government achieved within the last four-and-a-half years what could not be done in the last 70 years.
Among those who addressed the launch ceremony were Dinesh Tyagi, Chief Executive Officer, CSC, Government of India, Amethi District Magistrate Shakuntala Gautam, state minister Suresh Passi.
The central minister also launched IPPB at the head post office of Amethi town in Amethi.
Addressing a gathering after the launch, Irani said IPPB services will be made available at 1.55 lakh post offices across the country by December 2018.
Local MLA Garima Singh and MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh were among others who addressed the gathering.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the payments bank of Indian postal department on Saturday.
IPPB will be like any other bank but its operations will be on a smaller scale without involving any credit risk. It will carry out most banking operations like accepting deposits but can't advance loans or issue credit cards.
