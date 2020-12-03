Rahul Gandhi's lack of consistency raises some doubts, says Sharad Pawar

-
Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's credentials as national leader, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that he seems to lack "consistency" to some extent.
Pawar, an ally of the Congress, however, took exception to Barack Obama's unflattering comments on the Congress leader.
Pawar was being interviewed by Lokmat Media chairman and former MP Vijay Darda.
When asked if the country was ready to accept Rahul Gandhi as leader, Pawar said, "There are some questions in this regard. There seems to be less consistency.
Obama, in his recently published memoir, has said that the Congress leader appeared to be like a student eager to impress the teacher but lacking aptitude and passion to master the subject.
Asked about this, Pawar said it was not necessary that we should accept everybody's view.
"I can say anything about the leadership in our country. But I will not talk about the leadership in another country. One should maintain that limit....I think Obama crossed that limit," he said.
Asked about the Congress's future and if Rahul Gandhi was becoming a "hurdle" for the party, Pawar said the leadership of any party depends on what kind of acceptance he or she has within the organisation.
"Though I had differences with (Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi and the family, even today Congressmen have a sense of affection for the Gandhi-Nehru family," the NCP chief, who quit the Congress over the leadership issue two decades ago, said.
Farm Bills
Pawar also targeted the central government and blamed it for the ongoing farmer protest.
While addressing an event in Mumbai to mark the first anniversary of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, he said, "Even popular Canadian leaders understand the plight our farmers face with the passage of these bills. Ever since the central government has taken the charge, they have added to the problems in this country. Be it farmers' issue or managing the Covid-19 crisis, this government has failed in many aspects."
