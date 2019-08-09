JUST IN
Flood, landslide hit Kerala again a year after the worst flood in a century
Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi, seeks assistance over floods in Kerala

Gandhi called Modi and asked for relief and assistance to those affected including for his constituency Wayanad

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the flood situation in Kerala and sought assistance for those affected in the State, including in his constituency Wayanad.

"Spoke to the Prime Minister seeking all possible assistance for the people severely affected by the floods and landslides in the state, especially in Wayanad. The PM has assured to provide any assistance required to mitigate the effects of the disaster," Gandhi tweeted from his Wayanad MP twitter handle.
