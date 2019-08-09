JUST IN
It was an honour to witness you receiving the Bharat Ratna: Modi to Pranab

Mukherjee was conferred the highest civilian award by his successor Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Bharat Ratna upon former president Pranab Mukherjee during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Bharat Ratna conferred on former president Pranab Mukherjee is a fitting recognition for his service to the nation.

Mukherjee was conferred the highest civilian award by his successor Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

"Thank you for leaving no stone unturned towards making India more developed ... It was an honour to witness you receiving the Bharat Ratna, a fitting recognition of everything that you have done for the nation," Modi tweeted.

Acclaimed Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika and RSS leader Nanaji Deshmukh were conferred the award posthumously.
First Published: Fri, August 09 2019. 09:50 IST

