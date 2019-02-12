LS polls: Priyanka gets charge of 41 seats in UP, Scindia to manage 39

JUST IN
Mamata, Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Pawar to attend anti-BJP AAP rally on Wed
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Priyanka Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has placed 41 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh under the charge of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and 39 parliamentary segments under Jyotiraditya Scindia, a party statement said Tuesday.

Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia were appointed AICC general secretary in-charge UP east and UP west respectively in January and took charge last week.

Among the constituencies placed under Priyanka Gandhi's charge were the key seats of Lucknow, Amethi, Raebareli, Sultanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Phulpur, Allahabad, Barabanki, and Kushinagar.

Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Pilibhit, Dhaurahra, Kanpur, and Farrukhabad, were some of the key constituencies placed under Scindia's charge.

Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia, along with Rahul Gandhi, had held a grand roadshow here on Monday, raising hopes of a turnaround in the party's fortunes.

Virtually launching the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign, Rahul Gandhi had asserted that it was the time to uproot the BJP and form government in the state.
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 21:50 IST

